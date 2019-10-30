Canfield’s rally falls short; Cardinals’ season ends in Regional Semifinals

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WKBN) – Chagrin Falls held off Canfield 5-3 in the Division II Girls’ Soccer Regional Semifinals Tuesday night at Streetsboro High School.



Trailing 3-0 early in the second half, Marissa Ieraci, Angelina Mangie, and Ally Stein tallied goals for the Cardinals. But it wasn’t enough in the end.

Canfield ends the season with a record of 17-3.



Chagrin Falls improves to 17-2-1. The Tigers advance to face the winner of Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in the Division II Regional Final on Saturday at a time and location to be determined.