COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s Nick Plant broke the Division I state record and a state meet record in the Boys 800 Meter Run to claim a second consecutive state title in the State Track and Field Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus on Saturday.

Plant posted a winning time of 1:48.65. He broke the previous record time of 1:48.93 set by Mark Sylvester of Cleveland St. Ignatius back in 2001.

Dylan Christian finished as the runner-up, posting a time of 1:51.73.

In addition to winning a state title in the 800M a year ago, Plant is also a national champion in the 800 indoor.