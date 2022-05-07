AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Nick Plant added to his record book on Saturday as he set two meet and a stadium record at the 2022 Fitch Optimist meet.

Plant began his day in the 1600m, which proved to be a loaded field with multiple state champions in the race.

The Virginia Tech commit led after the first 400m but fell behind Lima Perry’s Brady Yingst for the next 800 meters.

But in the final 400, Plant turned on the gas to pass Yingst and finish with the win at 4:10.39 which is a new meet and stadium record.

Later in the day, Plant capped off the double, capturing the 800m crown with a time of 1:51.73, which beat the Optimist record of 1:52.13 set back in 2015.