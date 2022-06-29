CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – Canfield’s Nick Plant was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Ohio Boys Track and Field Player of the Year on Wednesday.

He is the first student athlete from Canfield to earn the honor.

The award recognizes athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement, and exemplary character on and off the field. Plant is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

Plant broke the meet record while winning the Division 1 state championship in the 800-meter run this past season, crossing the line in 1:48.65. He also broke the overall state record with his second-place clocking of 1:48.52 in the 800 at the Brooks PR Invitational. That time ranked as the nation’s No. 5 performance among prep competitors in 2022.



Plant has volunteered locally on behalf of food donation drives for people in need, his church’s religious education program and a youth track and cross country club.



“Nick had an outstanding career and senior season,” said Canfield High School coach Nick Wagner. “He has a natural talent that he’s been able to develop and improve on over the last four years to become a dominant competitor in any race he runs.”

Plant has signed a National Letter of Intent to run at Virginia Tech.