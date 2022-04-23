AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior standout Nick Plant broke a 48-year county record in the 800M dash on Saturday at the Mahoning County Championship meet on Saturday.

He posted a time of 1:51:61 to claiming first place in the event.

The previous record was set back in 1974 by John Cappy. He posted a time of 1:57:70.

Plant also earned first place honors in the 1600M with a time of 4:33:34 on Saturday in Austintown.

Canfield’s 4×400 relay team consisting of Plant, Ronnie Sinkovich, Jack Hrina and Ryan Bennett likewise took first place honors on Saturday posting a time of 3:34.34.