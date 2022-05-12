CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Nick Plant is used to running out front.

“I’m really competitive,” says Plant. “I do not like losing.”

Plant is Ohio’s reigning state champion in the 800 meter and a national champion in the 800 indoor.

“Competition is always good. It helps you go faster,” says Plant. “When I’m running by myself, I’m constantly thinking about the people behind me. Obviously, I want to finish as fast as I can. You’re not supposed to look back, so I try not to.”

Plant is also a three-time state qualifier in cross country and his best time of 15:35 is a school record. But Plant has plenty of those. He’s also posted the fastest time in the 400, 800, 1600, and 4×800 relay, leaving a dent in the Canfield record book that will be tough to top for future runners.

“I’m trying to make it a little harder for the people in the future to get those ones,” says Plant. “I’m just trying to improve on them and see what I could do while I’m still here.”

Plant is just as impressive in the classroom. He carries a 4.15-grade point average and has earned a scholarship to Virginia Tech. He will run both cross country and track for the Hokies and compete against the best in the country.

“I’m really excited. I love the competition,” says Plant. “The more competition, the better. That’s how I see it. So I’m really excited to run at a higher level next year.”

Canfield senior Nick Plant is our Student Athlete of the Week.