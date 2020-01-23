Canfield’s Matt Reel discusses rivalry win over Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield completed the season sweep of Howland with a 52-45 victory over the Tigers Wednesday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN Game of the Week.



Following the game, Canfield Head Coach Matt Reel joined Chad Krispinsky to discuss the victory.

Marissa Ieraci led the Cardinals with a team-high 17 points. Grace Mangapora added 14 points in the victory.

Alyssa Pompelia led Howland with a game-high 19 points. Kylie McClain also reached double-figures with 14.

Howland drops to 8-7 on the season. The Tigers visit Austintown Fitch on Saturday.

Canfield improves to 12-4 overall. The Cardinals host Warren Harding on Saturday.