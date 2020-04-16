Canfield’s Joe Bruno commits to Walsh

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Senior standout Joe Bruno has committed to play college basketball at Walsh.

Blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Walsh University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. I’m excited for the journey #GoCavs @WalshCavsHoops pic.twitter.com/DSyNNyImSs — Joey Bruno (@joeyabruno) April 15, 2020

For his efforts this season, the Cardinals’ standout was named First Team All American Conference Red Tier, and Second Team All Northeast Inland District.

Bruno is a two-year starter at Canfield. This past season he led the team in scoring, averaging 13 points per game.

He was one of the best three-point shooters in the area, leading the Cardinals with a total of 61 three-pointers on the season.