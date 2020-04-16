Canfield’s Joe Bruno commits to Walsh

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Senior standout Joe Bruno has committed to play college basketball at Walsh.
For his efforts this season, the Cardinals’ standout was named First Team All American Conference Red Tier, and Second Team All Northeast Inland District.
Bruno is a two-year starter at Canfield. This past season he led the team in scoring, averaging 13 points per game.
He was one of the best three-point shooters in the area, leading the Cardinals with a total of 61 three-pointers on the season.