Canfield’s Grace Mangapora commits to IUP Volleyball

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield multi-sport standout Grace Mangapora has verbally committed to play college volleyball at IUP (Indiana University of Pennsylvania).
Mangapora had college offers for both basketball and volleyball, but ultimately chose volleyball.
Last season at Canfield, Mangapora led the Cardinals in kills and serving percentage. She is a three-year varsity starter, and earned first-team all-district honors.
On the basketball floor, she is a four-year starter, having previously earned first-team all-conference honors.
Mangapora chose the IUP Crimson Hawks over Youngstown State, Canisius, Ohio Dominican and Lake Erie College.