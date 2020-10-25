Canfield’s defense leads Cardinals past St. Vincent-St. Mary; punch ticket to regional semifinals

Canfield topped the Irish 14-6 in a tight game at Cardinal Stadium

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield kept their perfect season alive Saturday night as they came from behind to top St. Vincent-St. Mary 14-6 in the Division III, Region 9 Quarterfinals.

The game was continued in the second quarter with the Irish leading 6-0 after being postponed Friday night.

Canfield took the lead 7-6 at halftime and extended the lead late in the fourth quarter when Broc Lowry found the end zone on 4th down from 4-yards out to make it 14-6.

The Cardinals improve to 8-0 and advance to play Streetsboro on the road in the Regional Semifinals on Friday.

