STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Landon Beidelschies pitched a perfect game in the Cardinals’ 13-0 win over Struthers in high school baseball action on Friday.

Beidelschies struck out 13 batters in five innings. At the plate, he went 2-for-2 and drove in one run.

Jameson Beck led the Cardinals with four RBI. Nate Shaw and Ryan Petro finished with two RBI each.

The Cardinals improve to 12-3 on the season.