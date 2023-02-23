CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The bond Canfield’s Kate Sahli has with her twin sister is strong.

“I couldn’t imagine life without her honestly, we are always there for each other,” says Sahli, a Canfield senior.

“We are always pushing each other because we have similar classes so we are always pushing each other to be the best we can.”

And that has worked for Sahli. She carries a 3.9 GPA and is a member of the National Honors Society, Student Counsel, Key Club and Y-Teens.

“I feel like everything I do, with basketball and school I always try to do my best and be the best person I can, take pride in what I do,” Sahli said.

“So if that is getting my teammates open or getting an A on a test either way I am going to try and do the best I can.”

That aggressiveness in the classroom transfers to the court for Sahli. She was named a first-team All-AAC selection this season helping the Cardinals to a conference championship and a trip to the District Final. And Sahli has done it in an unselfish way.

“I like driving with my left hand and kicking it out to my shooters because we have a lot of good shooters,” Sahli said. “So I always feel confident in knowing where they are on the court and passing it out to them.”

Sahli also is a mentor for a new Canfield program that pairs high school students with an elementary student mentee.

“It is really rewarding,” Sahli said. “I feel like we work so hard together and I know he is trying so hard to become a better student so when I see those positive results I feel really happy for him.”

Now she and the Cardinals are hoping to continue to see the team’s positive results in the tournament.

“I mean, that would mean everything for us. I know for me personally and for the team, we have been working really really hard so to see that hard work pay off would mean a lot to us.”

Canfield’s Kate Sahli, our Student Athlete of the Week.