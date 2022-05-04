STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rallied past Boardman in walk-off fashion, topping the Spartans 3-2 on Wednesday at Cene Park in Struthers.

Watch the video above to hear Havrilla’s thoughts following the emotional win.

The Cardinals’ victory avenges a loss to Boardman earlier this season.

A.J. Havrilla drove in the game-winning run with an RBI single in the bottom of the 7th inning to secure the victory. He finished the day 2-3 with an RBI.

Nate Shaw and Patellis each drove in a run for the Cardinals in the win.

Canfield pitcher Landon Beidelschies tossed six innings, allowing two runs (one earned), one five hits, with 12 strikeouts.

Jake Grdic picked up in the win in relief, tossing a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts.

Anthony Butto and Seth Cervello each drove in a run in the setback for the Spartans.

Boardman pitcher tossed five innings allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts.

Widrig suffered the loss allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts.

With the win, Canfield improves to 15-3 overall on the season.

Boardman drops to 9-10 overall.