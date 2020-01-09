Canfield Wrestling Seniors shine against Boardman on Game of the Week

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Boardman 52-20 in high school wrestling action Wednesday night.
The meet was televised live as a special presentation of the WKBN High School Game of the Week.
With the victory, Canfield improves to 6-1 on the season. Boardman drops to 4-4 overall.
Final results from the dual:
106: Ty Stricko (CANF) over (BOAR) (For.)
113: Nicholas Barber (CANF) over Ray Cmil (BOAR) (Dec 5-2)
120: Dominic Vennetti (BOAR) over Logan Miller (CANF) (Dec 3-2)
126: Ethan Fletcher (CANF) over Tawfig Abuenaaj (BOAR) (Fall 0:59)
132: Tyler Rea (BOAR) over Ian Hull (CANF) (Fall 3:36)
138: Caden Kohout (CANF) over Dylan Slipkovich (BOAR) (MD 15-5)
145: McCoy Watkins (CANF) over Ashton Labelle (BOAR) (Dec 8-3)
152: Nathan Thompson (BOAR) over Noah Frank (CANF) (TF 21-6 4:00) 160: Seth Hull (CANF) over Daniel Fetty (BOAR) (Fall 1:13)
170: Michael Crawford (CANF) over Fernando Ortiz (BOAR) (Fall 1:43)
182: Peyton Kostelic (CANF) over Dre Averette (BOAR) (Fall 1:14)
195: Chris Smith (CANF) over Sam Beil (BOAR) (Fall 1:25)
220: Jake Powell (BOAR) over Kip Stewart (CANF) (Fall 0:44)
285: Richie Hofus (CANF) over NIck Mariano (BOAR) (Fall 1:02)