HIGHLIGHTS: Perfect day for Canfield wrestling capped off with thrilling finish at Holiday Duals
Ian Hull came up with a pin in the final match to secure a 5-0 day for Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - A thrilling day at the 14th Annual Canfield Holiday Duals ended with a wild finish for the Canfield wrestling team.
The Cardinals beat their first four opponents Saturday at Canfield High School. First, they handled Kenston (48-24), then St. Edward (39-21), followed by victories over Weir (61-12) and Firelands (61-18). Their final duals opponent was Erie Cathedral Prep, the second-ranked team in Pennsylvania.
Canfield trailed early against the Ramblers, but stormed back in the late matches to take the lead. In the end, the Cardinals led 28-27 with one match left. In 126, Canfield's Ian Hull came up with a pin to cap off a thrilling, 34-27 win over Cathedral Prep.
In all, the Cardinals went a perfect 5-0 in the Canfield Holiday Duals.