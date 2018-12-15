HIGHLIGHTS: Perfect day for Canfield wrestling capped off with thrilling finish at Holiday Duals Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - A thrilling day at the 14th Annual Canfield Holiday Duals ended with a wild finish for the Canfield wrestling team.

The Cardinals beat their first four opponents Saturday at Canfield High School. First, they handled Kenston (48-24), then St. Edward (39-21), followed by victories over Weir (61-12) and Firelands (61-18). Their final duals opponent was Erie Cathedral Prep, the second-ranked team in Pennsylvania.

Canfield trailed early against the Ramblers, but stormed back in the late matches to take the lead. In the end, the Cardinals led 28-27 with one match left. In 126, Canfield's Ian Hull came up with a pin to cap off a thrilling, 34-27 win over Cathedral Prep.

In all, the Cardinals went a perfect 5-0 in the Canfield Holiday Duals.