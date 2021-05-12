Canfield wrestling coach steps down

Stephen Pitts has stepped down as Canfield Head Wrestling Coach

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield has hired Craig Shaw as the Cardinals’ new wrestling coach.

He replaces Stephen Pitts who stepped down from the post.

Shaw previously served as the head wrestling coach at Alliance High School for nine years. He wrestled collegiately at Purdue.

Pitts served as the Cardinals’ head coach for four seasons, after serving as an assistant for the previous six years.

He coached five individual state champions at Canfield during his tenure. The Cardinals also finished as the state runner-up in 2018.

That same year, Canfield also qualified for the state final four in the dual meet.

Pitts also led the Cardinals’ program at three sectional championships, and one Eastern Ohio Wrestling League title.