CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Bella Kennedy struck out eleven batters and Bayann Jadallah homered in Canfield’s 11-1 victory over Harding.

Kennedy threw five innings for the Cardinals, allowing two hits and didn’t permit a walk. Jadallah and Kennedy each had two or more hits.

Canfield wins their eighth straight as they improve to 15-5. The Cardinals are set to meet Aurora on Tuesday in the District Semifinal.