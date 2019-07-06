Canfield wins District 2 softball Little League Minor Division title

Both Canfield and Howland will head to the state 9-10 Softball Tournament in Wheelersburg

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the continuation of the previously suspended game, Howland outlasted Boardman 3-2 in 7 innings, setting up a date with Canfield in the championship game.

Canfield would top Howland 11-4 to win the District 2 Little League Minor Division title.



Both teams advance to the State 9-10 Softball Tournament in Wheelersburg, Ohio, each playing on July 27th.

Canfield will play at 1:00 PM against the winner of the District 1 vs. District 9 game.

Howland will play the runner-up from District 11 at 10:00 AM and, if they win, then play the District 11 champion at 1:00 PM. Should Howland lose, they will play in the loser’s bracket the next day.