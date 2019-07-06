Canfield wins District 2 softball Little League Minor Division title

Sports

Both Canfield and Howland will head to the state 9-10 Softball Tournament in Wheelersburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:
softball generic_227887

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the continuation of the previously suspended game, Howland outlasted Boardman 3-2 in 7 innings, setting up a date with Canfield in the championship game.

Canfield would top Howland 11-4 to win the District 2 Little League Minor Division title.

Both teams advance to the State 9-10 Softball Tournament in Wheelersburg, Ohio, each playing on July 27th. 

Canfield will play at 1:00 PM against the winner of the District 1 vs. District 9 game. 

Howland will play the runner-up from District 11 at 10:00 AM and, if they win, then play the District 11 champion at 1:00 PM. Should Howland lose, they will play in the loser’s bracket the next day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story