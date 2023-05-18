HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield softball team cruised past Mogadore Field with a 7-1 victory in the Division II district championship game on Thursday.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from Thursday’s game.

The Cardinals got another dominant performance from junior pitcher Malena Toth. The University of Buffalo commit struck out 12 batters and allowed just three hits in the complete game victory.

Canfield started the scoring in the first inning with an infield single from Gianna Pannunzio. They added another in the second with an RBI double from Sydney Lutz.

The Cards added four more runs in the fifth to help clinch their second consecutive district title.