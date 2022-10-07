YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Broc Lowry threw four touchdown passes Friday night as the Canfield Cardinals defeated the Youngstown East Golden Bears, 48-0.

Canfield (6-1) will host Howland in week nine. Youngstown East (0-8) will visit Ursuline.

