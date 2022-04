HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior and Virginia Tech commit Nick Plant broke a school record Tuesday night at a track and field meet at Howland Middle School.

In the 400m, Plant finished with a time of 49:71. The previous record of 49:87 was set in 2006.

As a junior, Plant won the Division I state championship in the 800m run.

He also has two national championships in the 800m under his belt after winning the Brooks PR Invitational in July 2021 and the Nike Indoor Nationals in March 2022.