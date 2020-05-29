Canfield track and field duo makes college choices official

Camryn Kohout will run both track and cross country at Youngstown State, while Brianna Dunlap is slated to throw for Westminster

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield track and field standouts Camryn Kohout and Brianna Dunlap have made their college choices official.

Kohout will run both track and cross country at Youngstown State, while Dunlap is slated to throw for Westminster.

In track, Kohout was a four-year letter winner for the Cardinals. During her freshman year, she was a member of the 4×800 state qualifier relay team. She was also part of the regional qualifier relay team in her junior campaign.

“YSU has one of the most amazing teams, and coaching staff and outstanding facilities,” Kohout said. “I knew that with all of this in mind, I would be taken care of…I couldn’t be more excited to be attending and running this fall.”

Dunlap will throw shot put, discus and hammer for the Titans. She was a four-year letter winner for the Cardinals’ track team and was the leading point scorer for both her sophomore and junior seasons.

“It is quite an accomplishment to be a leading scorer on the team when competing in two events,” Canfield Head Coach Nick Wagner said. “That just goes to show how dominant she was in the area. Westminster is getting an elite thrower that will work hard every day to improve.”