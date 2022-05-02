WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield pitcher Nate Shaw threw a no-hitter as the Cardinals blanked Warren Harding 13-0 on Monday afternoon in Warren.

It is the Cardinals’ fourth no-hitter of the season.

Shaw tossed all five innings in the victory, striking out a total of 11 Raiders in the process. He also drove in a pair of runs at the plate for Canfield.

Ryan Petrpo went 2-4 with two RBIs, while Ben Slanker hit a three-run homer in the win for the Cardinals.

With the win, Canfield improves to 14-3 overall on the season. The Cardinals return to action on Tuesday against Warren Harding.