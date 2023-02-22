STREETSBORO, Ohio (WKBN) — Canfield topped West Branch 44-28 in the Division II girls basketball District semifinals on Wednesday night at Streetsboro High School.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Wednesday night’s game.

Carlie Harmon led Canfield with 12 points while Camie Dill added 11. Kate Sahli also reached double figures with 10 while Abby Muckleroy chipped in with 9.

Sophie Gregory led West Branch with 14 points in the setback.

Canfield advances to face the winner of Howland/Salem in the Division II District Championship game on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Streetsboro High School.

The game will be televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week. Coverage begins Saturday at 6 p.m. on MyYTV, and the game will also be streamed live on the WKBN app.