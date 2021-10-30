Canfield tops rival to claim boys’ soccer district title

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield held off Poland 1-0 in the Division II Boys Soccer District Championship on Saturday at Austintown Fitch’s Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium.

The line score of the game came on a Poland own-goal off a deflection in the first half.

With the win, Canfield improves to 13-4-2 on the season.

The Cardinals advance to face Richfield Revere in the Division II Regional Semifinals on Wednesday at Nordonia High School’s Boliantz Stadium.

Poland’s season comes to an end with a record of 16-2-1.