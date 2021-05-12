Canfield tops Howland to win AAC title

Canfield topped Howland 4-2 to win the All American Conference baseball title on Wednesday.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Howland 4-2 to win the All American Conference baseball title on Wednesday.

Landon Beidelschies struck out nine in six innings of work for the Cardinals. Jake Grdic recorded the save with a scoreless inning and two-thirds.

Beidelschies, Dom Magliocca, AJ Havrilla and Nate Shaw each drove in a run on the day.

Anthony Massucci went 1-2 with an RBI for Howland in the setback. Austen Price pitched six innings, allowing four runs with four strikeouts.

Canfield improves to 16-0 overall on the season.