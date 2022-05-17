JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield edged Aurora 2-1 in the Division II District Semifinal on Tuesday afternoon at Jefferson.

Jackie Kinnick drove in a pair of runs in the win for the Cardinals.

Malena Toth picked up the win in the circle for Canfield, tossing a complete game allowing just one run on four hits, with 13 strikeouts an no walks.

Canfield improves to 16-5 overall on the season.

The Cardinals advance to face rival Poland in the Division II District Final Thursday at 5 p.m. at Jefferson.