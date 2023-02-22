YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Out of the 20 local swimmers and divers who qualified for the 2023 OHSAA Swimming & Diving State Tournament, Canfield will have two swimmers representing the Cardinals in Canton.

Canfield senior Cameron Burnett qualified for State for the first time this year and notched a state bid in both the 200 Free (1:47.46) and 500 Free (4:53.88).

Burnett said this trip to the state tournament means even more since it will be his first time competing this late in the season.

For sophomore Hayden Price, this is his second straight year qualifying for the State tournament. This year, he will participate in both the 200 Yard Individual Medley (1:58.25) and the 100 Backstroke (52.76).

Price actually finished third among all Sophomore qualifiers in both the 200 IM (14th overall) and 100 Back (9th overall).

Division II Swimming boys’ and girls’ prelims begin at C.T. Branin Natatorium on Thursday at 5 p.m.

To view a full list of the local qualifiers 2023 OHSAA State Swimming & Diving meet, click here.