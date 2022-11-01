BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped West Branch 2-1 in penalty kicks in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday night at Boardman High School.

The Cardinals won it 6-5 in the shootout, when Kiara Reynolds sealed the deal with the final tally following a West Branch miss.

Daphne Snyder opened the scoring for West Branch in the first half, giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

Canfield added the equalizer a short time later on Maci Toporcer’s goal, which tied the game 1-1.

Canfield held the edge in shots, 24-14.

Cardinals’ Goalkeeper Lolo Padget had 9 saves in the win.

West Branch won the first meeting between the two teams on Aug. 31 by a final score of 4-1.

The Warriors end the season with a record of 15-1-3.

Canfield improves to 17-2-1 overall. The Cardinals advance to face Bay Village in the Division II Regional Final Saturday at 11 a.m. at Twinsburg.