HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The defending state champs are heating up as the high school football regular season winds down. Canfield won its fourth straight game with a 34-7 victory over Howland Thursday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Thursday’s game.

The Cardinals started the scoring in the first quarter, with a 24-yard touchdown run from senior Scottie Eaton.

In the second quarter, Danny Inglis scored on a 65-yard pass from quarterback Paul Bindas to take a 14-0 lead.

Howland cut the lead in half with a short touchdown run from quarterback John Parry. But the Cards extended their advantage to 21-7 after another score from Eaton heading in half.

Eaton finished the night with 212 rushing yards and four touchdown while Bindas put up 126 passing yards in the win.

Canfield improves to (5-3) and will finish the regular season at Boardman in Week 10.

Howland drops to (0-9) with the loss and will host the Preppers from University School to close out the 2022 season next Friday night.