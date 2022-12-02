CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield High School football team is searching for their first-ever state title as they take on Bloom-Carroll in the Division III State Championship at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Canfield would force a punt on the Bulldogs first drive of the game.

The Cardinals would cash in on their first drive of the game when Broc Lowry capped off a 13-play drive, scoring on a one-yard touchdown to give Canfield a 7-0 lead.

With the Cards driving to start the 2nd quarter, Lowry was picked off by Carter Cornelius to end the Canfield threat.

In the 2nd quarter, the Cardinals doubled their lead on another Lowry rushing touchdown to make it 14-0.

Just before the half, Bloom-Carroll’s Ethan Thanthanavong found Brodyn Bishop for a three-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 into the break.

In the third quarter, with the Bulldogs driving, Lowry scooped up a fumble to give the Cardinals the ball back.

On the ensuing drive, Canfield would cash in with another Lowry rushing touchdown, this time from two-yards out making it 21-7.

