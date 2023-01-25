CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Canfield record-setting quarterback Broc Lowry has been named the Art Teynor Player of the Year by the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.

This past season, he threw for 1,661 yards and ran for another 1,607 yards with 38 total touchdowns.

Lowry holds the Cardinals’ all-time record for completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

He was a first-team all-state selection in Division III, helping lead Canfield to its first state championship in school history, and was named the WKBN Big 22 Player of the Year.

Lowry will continue his playing and academic career at Indiana.

He will receive the award at the 26th Annual Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Awards Banquet on Feb. 3.