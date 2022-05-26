CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield junior quarterback Broc Lowry committed to play at the next level on Thursday.

The Cardinal standout has announced his commitment to play college football at Indiana University in the Big Ten Conference.

Last Fall, Lowry shattered the Cardinals’ school record dating back to 1976, with over 19-hundred passing yards and 17 touchdowns.

He helped lead the Cardinals to a record of 11-2 in 2021.

Lowry chose Indiana over Miami, Ohio. He was also recruited by the majority of the schools in the Mid American Conference.