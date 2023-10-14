CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Maci Toporcer scored four goals to break a 20-year-old single-season school record during an 8-0 win over Girard to begin tournament play on Saturday.

Toporcer tied the school record of 39 before setting the new mark at 40 goals in one season as the undefeated Cardinals improved to 17-0-1.

Senior Hannah Wabib also added two goals in the game with Lorieona Jannone and Gabby Orr also finding the back of the net.

Six different Cardinals recorded assists in the win, with Wahib (2) and Toporcer joined by Vivian Nohra, Carlyn McCormick, Lexi Toporcer and Ava Paris.

Goalkeepers Lolo Padgett and Sydney Rakers kept a clean sheet for the Cardinals as they outshot the Indians 22-0.