Canfield standout runner heading to Division I ranks

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield standout cross country and track runner Nick Plant has committed to Virginia Tech to continue his academic and running career.

Plant will run in both sports for the Hokies.

The Cardinals senior has been well decorated throughout his career.

Plant won the Division I 800m state championship this past spring.

He followed that with a win in the Brooks PR Invitational in the 800m in July.

The invitational features some of the best high school track and field athletes in the country who have won state championships this past season.

Plant won a district title in cross country with the Cardinals earlier this month and then finished 7th in the Division I Regional meet on Saturday and has qualified for the state championships.