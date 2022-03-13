STATEN ISLAND, New York (WKBN) – Canfield senior standout runner Nick Plant captured another national championship Saturday, winning the 800m at the Nike Indoor Nationals.

It is Plant’s second national championship, winning the 800m at the Brooks PR Invitational in July of 2021.

The Canfield standout finished with a time of 1:50.70, over two seconds faster than 2nd place finisher Kyle Jemison.

Plant was also a state champion in 2021 in the 800m run as he looks to defend that title this spring in Columbus.

This past October, Plant committed to continue his career at Virginia Tech following his senior season.