CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield baseball standout A.J. Havrilla has announced that he will continue his career in the college ranks at Marshall.

He made the announcement on social media:

“Extremely blessed to announce my commitment to Marshall University. Thankful to God for everything He has done for me and also my family, coaches, teammates, and friends. Thank you to all the coaches at Marshall for this amazing opportunity.” A.J. Havrilla

He previously committed to Ohio State, but decommitted back in June.

Over the past two seasons, Havrilla has posted a batting average of .377 with an on-base percentage of .518. In addition, he piled up 42 RBIs and scored 51 runs.

He was also named to the Perfect Game National Championship All-Tournament Team this past summer.