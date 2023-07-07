CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield sophomore standout Charlie Boris has been selected to represent the Midwest on the All-America Lacrosse team.

For the last 17 years, the All-America Lacrosse Tournament has helped showcase some of the top lacrosse talent in the nation in front of the best college programs in the country.

“The coaching staff and I are proud of all the hard work he put in, and we are excited to have him represent the Canfield Lacrosse program on the national stage,” Canfield head coach Dylan Ciolino said.

Boris competed against a 14-state region, emerging as the top faceoff/mid-field player for the class of 2026.

He racked up 23 goals, 13 assists, 13 takeaways and 77 ground balls during his freshman season at Canfield High School, ranking him one of the top five freshman players in the state of Ohio.

In June of this year, Boris was named faceoff All-Star for the class of 2026 at the Midwest Prime Showcase held in Cincinnati.

The All-America Lacrosse tournament will kick off on July 27th in Columbia, Maryland.