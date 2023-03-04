CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield standout Danny Inglis has verbally committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Iowa State.

The junior helped lead the Cardinals to 14 wins, and the Division III State Championship last December.

Inglis was a standout on both sides of the ball for Canfield, and was voted a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2022.

Defensively, he piled up 72.5 tackles and eight sacks this season.

In addition to Iowa State, Inglis also had strong interest from several schools in the Mid-American Conference. He also visited Northwestern in the Big Ten.