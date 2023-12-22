CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Dom Cruz sank a school record 11 3-pointers in the Cardinals 88-15 win over Collinwood on Friday night.

Cruz led all scorers with 37 points in the contest during the 73-point victory and record setting performance.

Last season as a junior, Cruz averaged 13 points per game while helping the team to a 20-6 record a year ago.

With the win, the Cardinals secured their fourth win in a row after starting the season 0-2.

Canfield improves to 4-2 on the season and will next face Poland on Dec. 28 at home.