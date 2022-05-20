AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield standout Nick Plant continues to break records. The reigning state champion finished in first place in the 800m run Friday with a time of 1:50.89 to claim the Division I district title.

Plant’s time broke the District record, which Plant set last year, and Austintown Fitch’s stadium record.

The stadium record was previously 1:52.13 set back in 2015 by Ryan Adams of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.

Plant has holds the school records for fastest times in the 400, 800, 1600 and 4×800 relay.