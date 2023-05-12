CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A day after Canfield softball opened up tournament play with a big win, the Cardinals followed it up with a 5-3 win over 21-win Columbiana.

The Cards would receive an offensive jolt in the third inning thanks to a triple by Hailey Freedy and then followed up by a Bella Kennedy solo shot to make it 5-2.

Kennedy (5-1) also got the win in the circle after pitching 4.2 innings and striking out seven batters before Malena Toth came in for 2.1 innings and struck out five to register the save.

For Columbiana, Gabriella Spooner went 2-3 at the plate and Caitlynn Pleska went 1-3 with an RBI double.

The Clippers drop to 21-3 after having a 14-game win streak snapped and will play their next tournament game on Tuesday, May 16 against Lakeview.

Canfield improves to 19-2 on the year and will play Massillon Jackson on Saturday before their next tournament game against Notre-Dame Cathedral Latin next Tuesday.