Canfield soars into top 10 of WKBN Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield is one of two new teams in this week’s edition of the WKBN Power Rankings.

The Cardinals are off to a perfect start this season with three wins at home, including a seven-point victory over New Philadelphia last Friday night.

Watch the video above to find out who made the top 10 this week!

Every Wednesday, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top 10 high school football teams from here in the Valley.

This includes the 56 local teams from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

These are the teams we believe will contend for a conference championship this season and will compete for a chance to play in Week 11 of the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs.