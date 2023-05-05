CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior standout Abby Muckleroy has officially signed to continue her basketball career at Mount Union.

A signing ceremony was held at Canfield High School on Friday morning.

The current All-American Conference Player of the Year, Muckleroy was the Cardinals’ leading scorer, averaging 9.3 points and five rebounds per game last season.

She connected on 35.9% of her 3-point field goal attempts during the 2022-23 season. Muckleroy owns two of the top-10 3-point field goal percentage seasons in program history.

She also earned Second-Team All-Ohio honors her senior year.

Muckleroy chose Mount Union over Muskingum, John Carroll and Geneva.