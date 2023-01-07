CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield guard Jenna Triveri would get started early and often, scoring a game-high 18 points in a 68-35 win for the Cardinals over Warren Harding.

View highlights from the game above.

Triveri would score 10 points in the first quarter alone, then hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter to finish with 16 in the first half.

Canfield took a 12-point lead into halftime and would pour it on in the second half for a 33-point win.

With the loss, Harding drops to 6-7 on the season. Canfield improves to an impressive 10-1 and secured their third straight win.