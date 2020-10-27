Canfield seeks 3rd trip in last 4 years to Regional Final; must get past Streetsboro first

Canfield has won 39 of their last 45 games

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WKBN) – Streetsboro seeks their first appearance in a Regional Final. Canfield is trying to make their way back to their third in the past 4 years. The Cardinals’ defense will have to slow down a prolific offense which has scored 40-plus points in all but one of their games this season.

Next week, the winner will face either Chardon or New Philadelphia for the Regional Championship.

2020 Division III Region 9 Semifinal High School Playoff

Friday, October 30, 2020 at 7 pm

Canfield (8-0) at Streetsboro (8-0)

Notes

-The Cardinals got by the Irish of St. Vincent-St. Mary, 14-6, after waiting out the weather until Saturday night. Broc Lowry threw for and rushed for over 100-yards in Canfield’s victory. Luke Rubin accounted for the game’s go-ahead score on a 3-yard touchdown catch. Lowry went in from 2-yards out at the halfway point of the fourth quarter.

-Canfield has won one Regional Championship in school history (2005). That year, they played for the state title coming up just 2-point shy (31-29) of Toledo Central Catholic.

-This past weekend, Richtell McCallister ran for 310-yards and scored 4 times as Streetsboro defeated Dover, 54-21, in the Regional Quarterfinal game. McCallister scored 4 times on the ground. Streetsboro’s junior QB Maysun Klimak completed 7 of 10 passes for 194-yards (2 TDs).

-Richtell McCallister has gained 550-yards in two playoff games this year on 36 rushes (15.3 avg).

-Streetsboro was picked off in the Regional Semifinal round a year ago by Chardon (35-0).

-The Rockets have never won a Regional Championship. This year marks their 4th appearance in the playoffs and their 3rd since 1993 (2012, 2019, 2020).

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Streetsboro, 52.4; Canfield, 28.9

Scoring Defense: Canfield, 10.4; Streetsboro, 11.9

Canfield (8-0)

Cardinals 14 St. Vincent-St. Mary 6*

Cardinals 28 Kenston 10*

Cardinals 35 Boardman 7

Cardinals 35 Chaney 19

Cardinals 31 Dover 10

Cardinals 31 New Philadelphia 24

Cardinals 34 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 7

Cardinals 23 Howland 0

*-Playoffs

Streetsboro (8-0)

Rockets 54 Dover 21*

Rockets 41 Niles 6*

Rockets 42 Norton 0

Rockets 63 Ravenna 14

Rockets 49 Cloverleaf 28

Rockets 72 Woodridge 13

Rockets 35 Field 0

Rockets 63 Coventry 13

*-Playoffs