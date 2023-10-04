CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield girls soccer clinched their 12th straight All-American Conference title outright with a 3-0 win over Boardman Spartans on Wednesday night.

View highlights from the first half of the Cardinals win above.

In addition to this being the school’s annual Pink Out Game supporting Susan G. Komen Foundation, students Maci Toporcer and Zaid Atway raised more than $4,500 for a National Honor Society project.

Unbeaten Canfield was led by Toporcer‘s first half goal, her 32nd of the season after scoring 28 goals a season ago. Her goal was helped set up by Hannah Wahib and assisted by Lexi Toporcer.

Wahib would then add two goals of her own in the second half to reach 20 goals on the season.

Canfield goalkeeper Lolo Padgett registered one save while keeping a clean sheet in the shutout.

Boardman falls to 8-7-1 on the season and next have Warren Harding to wrap up the regular season on Oct. 9.

With the win, Canfield stays unbeaten on the year and improves to 15-0-1 after clinching the AAC crown.