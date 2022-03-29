CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s Crescenzo Scheetz scored the game-winner with 1:44 left on the clock as the Cardinals topped Southeast 7-6 in boys’ lacrosse action on Tuesday night.

Nicolo Cocca recorded the assist on the game-winning goal.

Sophomore Luke Berry led the Cardinals with a hat trick while Scheetz added a pair of goals in the win.

Cocca and Brenden Parisi chipped in with one goal apiece.

Goalie Peyton Notingham piled up 25 saves in the win for the Cardinals.

Southeast was led by Jaidyn Sapp who finished with a hat trick.

Nate Buckeye, Adan Fischer and Levi Willet each added a goal in the setback.

Canfield returns to action on Thursday night at home against rival Poland at 6 p.m.