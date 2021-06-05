Canfield runner wins state championships, highlights local athletes in Division I

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s Nick Plant captured a state title in the 800m run Saturday in the Division I State Track and Field Championships.

Plant grabbed a regional win last week, setting the Fitch track and meet record.

On Saturday, he finished with a time of 1:49.79, nearly two seconds faster than second place.

Austintown-Fitch senior Nate Leskovac had a successful weekend as he took runner-up in the high jump.

Leskovac cleared 6’6 but was unable to top Dover’s Joey Farthing who jumped 6’7.

The Fitch boys 4×100 team also reached the podium finishing sixth on Saturday.

Boardman’s Raegan Burkey finished her career strong Saturday in the 800m run, finishing sixth with a time of 2:14.33.