Canfield runner wins national title at Brooks PR Invitational

SEATTLE, Washington (WKBN) – Canfield runner Nick Plant captured another title on Friday, winning gold in the 800m run at the Brooks PR Invitational.

The invitational features some of the best high school track and field athletes in the country who have won state championships this past season.

Plant won the Division I state championship in the 800m run last month.

At the Brooks PR Invitational, he finished with a time of 1:49.39, topping English Joshua from Conroe the Woodlands High School in Texas, who finished at 1:49.52.

Plant improved from his state championship win of 1:49.79.

Just a junior, Plant will look to continue his stellar career as a senior with the Cardinals.